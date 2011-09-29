Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
TOKYO, Sept 30 Toyo Seikan , Japan's leading maker maker of cans and plastic bottles, said on Friday it will buy U.S. metal container maker Stolle Machinery from fund GSO Capital Partners for $775 million.
Toyo Seikan is making the acquisition as part of a strategy to expand its business overseas, it said in a statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Says it has reached an agreement to buy USA's Newcor Inc for $106.0 million
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.