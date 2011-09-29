TOKYO, Sept 30 Toyo Seikan , Japan's leading maker maker of cans and plastic bottles, said on Friday it will buy U.S. metal container maker Stolle Machinery from fund GSO Capital Partners for $775 million.

Toyo Seikan is making the acquisition as part of a strategy to expand its business overseas, it said in a statement through the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)