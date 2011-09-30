* Toyo Seikan to buy Stolle from GSO Capital Partners
TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's top can and plastic
bottle maker, Toyo Seikan , said on Friday it will buy
U.S.-based Stolle Machinery for $775 million, adding to a
growing list of Japanese companies taking advantage of the
strong yen to make acquisitions overseas.
Toyo Seikan said it would pay cash for Stolle Machinery, a
Colorado-based maker of canmaking machinery, owned by investment
fund GSO Capital Partners.
The deal underscores a strong push by cash-rich Japanese
firms to expand outside their mature home market by capitalising
on the yen, trading near a record high on the dollar, and lower
valuations amid weak U.S. and European share prices.
Japanese firms have so far this year struck $48.5 billion
worth of deals abroad, up from $38.4 billion for all of 2010 and
on target to match the 2008 record of $67.6 billion outbound
acquisitions, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Toyo Seikan said in a statement that it was buying Stolle
Machinery, which booked sales of $246 million in the past
business year, to help it expand overseas and shift to a
business model including both can and machinery production.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities advised on the
transaction, Toyo Seikan said.
Underlining the need to grow outside its home market, Toyo
Seikan on Thursday warned that it now expected to post a net
loss of 1.5 billion yen ($19.5 million) for the year to March
2012, down from the previously forecast profit of 3 billion yen.
It cut its annual sales estimate by 1.3 percent to 709 billion
yen.
Shares of Toyo Seikan were up 0.2 percent at 1,233 yen. The
benchmark Nikkei average rose 0.3 percent.
($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen)
