SYDNEY/TOKYO, Sept 2 More than 3,000 workers at a Toyota Motor Co plant in Australia walked off the job for 24 hours on Friday as part of a series of rolling strikes sparked by a pay dispute, Australian Associated Press said.

A Toyota spokesman in Japan confirmed there had been a strike but he could not give any details.

"That's all we know for now," he said, when asked to comment on the AAP report. He added that it was uncertain whether work at the Melbourne factory would resume on Monday.

Workers at the factory, which makes Camry, Hybrid Camry and Aurion models, stopped work early Friday morning in support of a pay claim, AAP said, adding that workers at a Toyota warehouse in Sydney had also walked off the job.

The workers planned further strikes on Thursdays and Fridays over three weeks, AAP said.

Toyota Australia made 96,817 vehicles and 95,873 engines at the Melbourne plant in 2009, according to Toyota's Web site.

AAP quoted Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union acting national secretary Dave Smith as saying the dispute was over the timing of pay rises, saying Toyota would only offer an immediate 1 percent increase.

