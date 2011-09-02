* Car parts distribution centres also hit

SYDNEY/TOKYO, Sept 2 More than 3,000 workers walked off the job at Toyota Motor Co's Australian car factory on Friday, bringing production to a halt in the first of a threatened series of 24-hour strikes over pay.

The factory in Melbourne, which turns out Camry, Hybrid Camry and Aurion models, made about 119,000 vehicles in 2010.

Workers stopped work early Friday morning at the factory and at Toyota car-parts distribution centres in Melbourne and Sydney.

The workers plan further 24-hour strikes on Thursday and Friday next week unless the dispute is resolved, said Dave Smith, acting national secretary of the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union.

Toyota and the union say they are negotiating over the car-maker's offer of a 7 percent pay rise over two years, plus a bonus, but the union says Toyota wants to hold back almost all of that increase until next year and into 2013.

Smith said only a 1 percent pay rise would be immediately awarded in 2011.

"Trying to sell that to a worker who hasn't had an increase since April last year is pretty hard," he said.

Toyota Australia said it had initially offered in July a wage rise of 11 percent over 39 months and on Thursday amended that to a 7 percent increase over two years plus a bonus.

"All offers were rejected by the unions," the company said. (Reporting by Mark Bendeich in SYDNEY and Chang-Ran Kim in TOKYO; Editing by Matt Driskill)