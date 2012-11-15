BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 Toyota Motor Corp is recalling 11,153 Scion iQ hatchbacks because the front passenger air bags might not deploy in a crash.
A sensor cable may become damaged when sliding the passenger seat forward or backward on 2012 and 2013 iQs, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday in its official recall notice.
The defect could cause the passenger-side air bags to become deactivated or improperly activated, which could "increase the risk of injury to an occupant" in a crash, Toyota said in a Nov. 7 letter to NHTSA.
There have been no reports of injuries due to the defect.
Toyota dealers will install a protective cover on the sensor cable, beginning in December.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.