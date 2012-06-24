TOKYO, June 25 Toyota Motor Corp plans to supply hybrid technology to BMW AG, deepening a partnership that began last December with a deal to share diesel engines and work together on electric car batteries, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota, and Norbert Reithofer, chief executive of BMW, plan to hold a news confernce in Germany this week to announce the new projects, the paper said.

