* Toyota, BMW to jointly develop electric vehicle batteries
* BMW to supply Toyota diesel engines for cars in Europe
from 2014
* Toyota losing Europe market share on dearth of diesels
By Chang-Ran Kim and Christiaan Hetzner
TOKYO/FRANKFURT, Dec 1 Toyota Motor Corp
is teaming up with BMW AG in green car
technology in a deal also aimed at shoring up the Japanese
firm's European diesel car line-up just two years after a
strategic shift away from diesel.
The German premium car maker will supply diesel engines to
Toyota from 2014 in Europe and the pair will collaborate on
lithium-ion battery research for electric cars.
Toyota executives said the discussions with BMW started in
April as its European business sought to cover a weak flank in
its diesel car line-up.
Toyota's decision to source diesel engines from BMW
represents a reversal in strategy after it scrapped plans two
years ago to develop 1.6-litre diesel engines with Japanese
truck maker Isuzu Motors Ltd, in which it owns a 5.9
percent stake.
Two and a half years ago, President Akio Toyoda told his
first news conference that Toyota would shift its focus in
Europe to hybrids and away from diesel so as not to get "lost in
the crowd."
But Toyota has lost market share in Europe, where diesel
driven cars make up about 55 percent of sales. Diesel engines
use less fuel and emit less carbon dioxide than gasoline
engines.
In the first 10 months of this year, Toyota's sales in
Europe fell 9.5 percent to about 430,000 vehicles, although that
was partly due to supply constraints after the tsunami in Japan
in March. After peaking in 2007, Toyota's sales have fallen in
Europe, also hit last year by a major recall crisis.
Today's deal, announced at a news conference in Tokyo, comes
as global automakers face ballooning research and development
costs to meet tougher emissions and fuel-economy standards
around the world.
This has accelerated cooperation deals among car makers,
including Toyota and BMW's main rivals, Nissan Motor Co
and Daimler AG, along with Nissan's French partner,
Renault SA.
"Fundamentally we are both engineering companies, so in many
aspects we have found we speak the same language," Toyota Motor
Europe President and CEO Didier Leroy told the news conference.
Many alliances in the auto industry have ended in failure
due to the clash of corporate cultures, such as a 2-year-old
equity tie-up between another German-Japanese pairing,
Volkswagen AG and Suzuki Motor Corp.
NO EQUITY EXCHANGE NOW
While virtually all carmakers acknowledge that hybrid
technology will be more important commercially as regulations
get stricter, it has never accounted for more than 2 percent of
global vehicle sales and Toyota has not been able to leverage
its strength in the technology to gain traction in Europe.
Toyota has diesel engines of its own, including 1.4 litre,
2.0 litre and 2.2 litre engines produced in Europe. But Toyota
said it would start using BMW's 2.0 litre engine on one model
first, in 2014, and expand the line-up thereafter.
The agreement to collaborate on next-generation lithium-ion
batteries, meanwhile, will give BMW access to Toyota's long
experience in the field. Toyota's R&D chief, Takeshi Uchiyamada,
said the partners will divvy up the fields of research to speed
up development and save costs.
Toyota and BMW have not discussed swapping equity but it
could be considered, albeit some way into the collaboration.
Under Akio Toyoda, Toyota has forged numerous partnerships,
including with Aston Martin, Tesla Motors Inc,
Microsoft Corp, Salesforce.com and Ford Motor
Co.
In February, BMW signed a deal with French carmaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen, with which it already partnered on
engines, for a hybrid technology joint venture.
Toyota shares rose 2.3 percent on Thursday in Tokyo, in line
with gains in the benchmark Nikkei average.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann, Chris Wickham and Helen
Massy-Beresford)