YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sept 6 Toyota Motor Corp unveiled on Tuesday a 35-foot pleasure boat ideal for cruising and marlin-fishing, saying it hoped to expand its little-known marine business with technology gleaned from making cars.

Toyota, the world's biggest automaker, entered the Japanese leisure boat market in 1997 and is the No.3 maker of boats 8 metres and above behind Yamaha Motor Co and unlisted Yanmar, better known for its tractors. Last year, Toyota sold 34, for a market share of 12 percent.

The new Ponam-35 is powered by two 4.5-litre diesel engines derived from Toyota's popular Land Cruiser sport utility vehicle, and features stability controls that correct listing with an automatic flap, Toyota said.

"It's a function that came from technology used to stabilise cars," Executive Vice President Shinichi Sasaki told a news conference at the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo. "We can control the boat better than a conventional boat maker."

Toyota does not sell the Ponam series in the West, where cruisers of 60 feet and over are more popular. The Ponam, which comes from "Waipounamu", or whale in Maori mythology, is available in 28, 35 and 45 feet.

Sasaki said Toyota hoped to advertise its marine business more in Japan, possibly by tying up with waterfront restaurants and hotels to provide cruises there.

Another idea was to offer buyers of its luxury Lexus cars a 10-minute ride on the Ponam and end up at the Tsutsumi factory, where the new owners would receive their cars as they came off the assembly line, he said.

Sasaki said Toyota was also looking into potential sales in China, where a growing number of wealthy would be able to afford the 59 million yen ($766,500) 35-footer.

Boat building is a rare business among global automakers although Nissan Motor Co and Suzuki Motor Corp also make them while Honda Motor Co makes engines for them.

($1 = 76.970 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)