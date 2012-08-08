BRASILIA Aug 8 Japanese automaker Toyota will build a new factory to make engines in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, with an investment of 1 billion reais ($494 million), an executive said in a visit to the Brazilian capital on Wednesday.

Toyota executives were in Brazil for the inauguration of a new factory making compact cars in Sao Paulo state, built with an investment of $600 million.

