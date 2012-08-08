US STOCKS-S&P 500 tops $20 trillion as Wall St eyes Trump tax cuts
* Indexes up: Dow 0.78 pct, S&P 0.59 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Updates to afternoon)
BRASILIA Aug 8 Japanese automaker Toyota will build a new factory to make engines in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, with an investment of 1 billion reais ($494 million), an executive said in a visit to the Brazilian capital on Wednesday.
Toyota executives were in Brazil for the inauguration of a new factory making compact cars in Sao Paulo state, built with an investment of $600 million.
($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.78 pct, S&P 0.59 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 A gauge of global equity markets advanced on Monday and bond yields rose, buoyed by a reemergence of assets likely to benefit from reflationary policies that are expected to be implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Pharmstandard International S.A. reports a 5.88 percent passive stake in Protagonist Therapeutics inc as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kpBWVF] Further company coverage: