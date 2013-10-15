BRASILIA Oct 15 Toyota Motor Corp
presented the Brazilian government on Tuesday with a preliminary
plan to establish a local factory building hybrid vehicles in
exchange for new tax incentives.
That could make Toyota the first company producing such cars
in Brazil, where high production costs, a huge sugar ethanol
industry and a market focused on entry-level subcompacts have
marginalized the role of electric and hybrid vehicles.
Toyota would initially increase imports of hybrids. The
company began selling its hybrid Prius to the Brazilian public
in January at a cost of more than 120,000 reais ($55,000).
"The initial idea would be to import and later produce
locally," Luiz Carlos Andrade Jr, a senior vice-president for
Toyota, told journalists in Brasilia.
"A technology like this needs to be incentivized," he said
after a meeting with finance ministry officials. "We presented
the possibility of making hybrid vehicles in the country."
National carmaker association Anfavea proposed in early July
that Brazil eliminate an industrial tax for manufacturers of
electric and hybrid cars through 2017.
Government officials made no public comments on Toyota's
proposal.