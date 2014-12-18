European shares hit 2-week low as banks, Gemalto tumble
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 19 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Says considering consolidating seat-making operations, to make decision at board meeting on friday Further company coverage: (Tokyo newsroom)
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in February amid a persistent shortage of houses on the market that is pushing up prices and sidelining prospective buyers.
* People around the world can now broadcast live video to Facebook from their desktop or laptop computers - Blog Source text : (http://bit.ly/2mt9QOT) Further company coverage: