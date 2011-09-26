Health insurer WellCare's quarterly profit surges
Feb 7 WellCare Health Plans Inc's fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, driven by a rise in enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.
TOKYO, Sept 26 Toyota Motor Corp is considering shifting production of South Korean-bound Camry autos to the United States from Japan, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
The yen's historic strength is pressuring Japan's export-oriented manufacturers. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Q4 eps from continuing operations of $3.08 per diluted share
* Sees full-year adjusted EPS guidance range increased $0.15 to $1.55 - $1.70