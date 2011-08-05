Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Investment could reach up to C$506 mln
* Canada, Ontario each give C$70.84 mln in loans
* First electric Toyota vehicle produced outside Japan
TORONTO, Aug 5 Toyota Motor Co (7203.T) plans to invest up to C$506 million ($516 million) to produce an electric version of its RAV4 SUV in Woodstock, Ontario, its first electric vehicle to be produced outside Japan.
The governments of Canada and Ontario will each contribute up to C$70.84 million in repayable loans toward the venture, which is a joint project with Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O).
The compact crossover vehicles will be built on the same line as the gasoline-powered RAV4 at the Woodstock plant, about 135 km (84 miles) from Toronto.
Toyota will pay Tesla around $100 million to supply the electric powertrain, which includes the battery, motor, gear box and power electronics for the RAV4 EV.
The electric powertrains will be built at Tesla's production facility in Palo Alto, California and then shipped to Woodstock for final assembly into the vehicle.
Toyota said details on U.S. pricing and distribution of the electric RAV4 would be announced later. A decision about sales in Canada has not yet been made. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Janet Guttsman)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.