BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp and Caesars Acquisition Company report amendment to merger agreement
* Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Caesars Acquisition Company announce amendment to merger agreement
TOKYO May 31 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it plans to issue 200 billion yen ($2.53 billion) worth of straight bonds between June 8 this year and June 7, 2014, to pay for equipment and other capital expenditure. ($1 = 78.9500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Caesars Acquisition Company announce amendment to merger agreement
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S