SHANGHAI, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp and its China joint ventures sold 79,000 cars in the country in May, up 0.3 percent from the same month a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That compares a 6.5 percent year-on-year fall in April.

Toyota, which operates car ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co , aims to sell 900,000 cars in the country this year, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)