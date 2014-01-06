UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Jan 6 Toyota Motor Corp and its two local joint-venture partners sold about 108,400 automobiles in China in December, up 19.4 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.
That follows a 40.7 percent year-on-year jump in November and a 80.6 percent rise in October, which were partly boosted by a low base from last year when sales tumbnled due to a surge in anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.
In 2013, Toyota sold about 917,500 vehicles, up 9.2 percent from a year earlier, beating with its target of 900,000 vehicles.
Toyota operates joint ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources