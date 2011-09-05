BEIJING, Sept 5 Toyota Motor sold about 89,000 cars in China in August, up 14.9 percent from a year earlier, while Mazda continues to see its sales slip.

In the first eight months, sales in the country came to 526,000 units, up about 4 percent from a year earlier, Toyota said on Monday.

Mazda Motor , however, sold 17,497 cars in China in August, down 11 percent from a year earlier, with sales in the seven-month period down 5 percent to 136,465 units, it said.

Toyota makes cars in tie-ups with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co , while Mazda operates a three-way tie with Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co . (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)