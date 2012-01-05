BEIJING Jan 5 Toyota Motor said on Thursday it aims to sell more than 1 million cars in China this year, growing over 10 percent from the previous year after sales rose 4 percent in 2011.

The Japanese automaker sold about 883,000 cars in China in 2011.

Sales in Greater China, including Hong Kong and Macau, came to 895,000 cars last year, close to its target of 900,000 cars despite parts supply shortages in the wake of the devastating March earthquake in Japan and floods in Thailand, it said.

Toyota operates car manufacturing ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group, respectively.

