BEIJING Jan 5 Toyota Motor said
on Thursday it aims to sell more than 1 million cars in China
this year, growing over 10 percent from the previous year after
sales rose 4 percent in 2011.
The Japanese automaker sold about 883,000 cars in China in
2011.
Sales in Greater China, including Hong Kong and Macau, came
to 895,000 cars last year, close to its target of 900,000 cars
despite parts supply shortages in the wake of the devastating
March earthquake in Japan and floods in Thailand, it said.
Toyota operates car manufacturing ventures in China with FAW
Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group, respectively.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)