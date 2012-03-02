BEIJING, March 2 Toyota Motor
aims to sell as many as 1.8 million cars annually in China in
2015, more than doubling its 2011 level.
The top Japanese automaker has set a target to sell 1
million cars in the country in 2012, up 13.3 percent from the
2011 level, it said in a statement.
In 2015, the annual tally will rise to between 1.6 million
and 1.8 million, it said.
Toyota makes cars in China in partnership with FAW Group and
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.
Its locally built Prius and hybrid Camry are both equipped
with imported power trains which push up sticker prices of the
models, and sales have been sluggish.
To help keep costs down, all of Toyota's China-made hybrid
cars will be equipped with locally made power train systems by
2015, it added.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)