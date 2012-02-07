BRIEF-RTI Surgical Q4 revenue $71.3 million
* RTI Surgical announces 2016 fourth quarter, full year results; initiates actions to improve execution and return to profitable growth
TOKYO Feb 7 Toyota Motor Corp aims to sell at least 1 million vehicles in China this year, up from 880,000 in calendar 2011, Senior Managing Officer Takahiko Ijichi told a news conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing
* Luxor Industrial Corp - John Taylor and Blair Nutting have resigned as directors of company