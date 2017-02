BEIJING Aug 16 Toyota Motor is recalling 33,809 Corolla sedans in China to fix potential defects that may cause the engine to stop working.

The problematic Corolla Ex models were made in a car plant in the northern Chinese municipality of Tianjin between October 23, 2010 and January 29, 2011, Toyota said in a statement late on Monday.

The Tianjin facility is jointly operated by the Japanese automaker and China's FAW Group.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)