UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI Oct 15 Toyota Motor Corp's Chinese joint venture will recall 93,700 cars due to leaking brake fluid, China's quality watchdog said on Wednesday.
Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co will recall the Crown model sedans produced between Dec. 1, 2009 and June 14, 2012, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said in a statement on its website.
The watchdog said leaking brake fluid could impede the proper function of the cars' braking systems.
Officials at FAW Toyota's joint venture were not immediately available for comment. The company's customer service department confirmed the recall.
FAW Toyota is a joint venture between Japanese carmaker Toyota and China's state-owned carmaker China FAW Group Corp (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources