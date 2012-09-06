UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CHENGDU, China, Sept 6 Toyota Motor Corp aims to sell up to 1.8 million cars annually in China by 2015, a senior executive said on Thursday.
Executive vice president Atsushi Niimi made the comment at a conference in the western Chinese city of Chengdu. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources