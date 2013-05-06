BEIJING May 6 Toyota Motor Corp and its China joint ventures sold 76,400 cars in the country in April, down 6.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That compares a 11.7 percent year-on-year fall in March.

Toyota, which operates car ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , aims to sell 900,000 cars in the country this year, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)