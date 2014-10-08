BEIJING Oct 8 Toyota Motor Corp and its two Chinese joint ventures sold about 91,100 vehicles in China in September, up 26.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

That followed an 8.9 percent year-on-year rise in August and a 1.1 percent fall in July. In the first nine months of the year, Japan's biggest automaker by sales volume sold about 710,300 vehicles in China, up 11.5 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota this year aims to sell more than 1.1 million vehicles in China. If accomplished, this would see the carmaker surpass annual sales of 1 million vehicles in China for the first time, a target it originally aimed for in 2010. Last year, Toyota sold 917,500 vehicles in China.

A Beijing-based company spokesman, Takanori Yokoi, said Toyota is on track to meet the target. "There is no change in that," Yokoi said.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group . (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kazunori Takada)