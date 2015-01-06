BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 6 Toyota Motor Corp and its two Chinese joint ventures are targeting to sell 1.1 million vehicles in China in 2015, after failing to meet its sales objective for last year.

The carmaker sold about 1.03 million vehicles in China in 2014, up 12.5 percent from the previous year but short of its sales target of more than 1.1 million vehicles.

For the month of December, the top Japanese carmaker sold 125,000 vehicles, a rise of 15.3 percent from a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.

The monthly gain followed a 2.9 percent year-on-year rise in November and a 27.1 percent increase in October.

Toyota executives told Reuters late last month that it was likely to miss its 2014 sales target and will sell slightly more than 1 million vehicles this year.

Still, 2014 marks the first time Toyota surpassed annual sales of 1 million vehicles in China, a target it originally aimed for in 2010.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group . (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Brenda Goh)