BEIJING Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp and its two Chinese joint ventures sold about 94,700 vehicles in China in January, up 10.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That compares with a 15.3 percent rise in December.

Toyota aims to sell 1.1 million vehicles in China in 2015, after failing to clear that sales level and meet last year's target. That means its expected pace of growth in China would almost halve this year to 6.8 percent.

Japan's top carmaker sold about 1.03 million vehicles in China last year, up 12.5 percent from 2013.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group . (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kazunori Takada)