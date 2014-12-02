BEIJING Dec 2 Toyota Motor Corp and its two Chinese joint ventures sold about 92,300 vehicles in China in November, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That followed an 27.1 percent year-on-year jump in October and a 26.1 percent rise in September. In the first 11 months of the year, Japan's biggest automaker by sales volume sold about 907,400 vehicles in China, up 12.2 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota aims to sell more than 1.1 million vehicles in China this year. If accomplished, this would see the carmaker surpass annual sales of 1 million vehicles in China for the first time, a target it originally aimed for in 2010. Last year, Toyota sold 917,500 vehicles in China.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group . (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Brenda Goh)