By Norihiko Shirouzu

BEIJING, Sept 3 Sales in China by Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. and its two local joint-venture partners fell 15.1 percent in August from a year earlier for a second consecutive monthly decline, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Toyota's China vehicle sales totaled about 75,300 vehicles last month. The year-on-year decline in August followed a 5 percent slide in July, the Beijing-based spokesman, Takanori Yokoi, said.

The last time sales fell two months in a row for Toyota was a two-month period ended Jan. 31 this year, which was mainly due to China's lunar new year holiday. In December 2011, overall Toyota vehicle sales in China slid 9.6 percent, followed by a 26.2 percent decline in January.

Yokoi said Toyota was not alarmed by the two consecutive monthly declines. He noted the sales slides in July and August were caused chiefly by a technical factor.

The spokesman said sales in July and August 2011 were "unusually high" following three months of sluggish business in the wake of Japan's devastating earthquake on March 11 that year.

The earthquake and a tsunami it caused paralyzed production of key components in Japan and impacted Toyota's vehicle production around the world, including China, depriving dealers of cars to sell. Production returned to more normal levels by late June last year and sales rose sharply in following months, Yokoi said.

For the first eight months of this year, Toyota China sales were still up from a year earlier. Its sales through August totaled about 596,100 vehicles, up 13.4 percent from the same period last year, according to Yokoi.

The Japanese automaker is aiming to sell a total of 1 million cars in China this year and Yokoi said Toyota was still on track to achieve that objective despite the sales decline in August.

"We don't see a problem in achieve 1 million sales for the year," the spokesman said.

Toyota's China sales last year totaled about 883,400 vehicles, a 4.4 percent increase from 2010, reflecting in part the general slowdown of automobile sales in China last year.

