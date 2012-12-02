By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING Dec 2 Toyota Motor Corp is
still struggling to revive sales in China, part of a broader
slump Japanese car firms are suffering as a result of a
diplomatic row between the countries.
Toyota's sales in China totalled roughly 60,000 vehicles
last month, a senior company executive said, compared with
81,800 cars the company and its Chinese partners sold in
November last year.
The pace of the last month's decline - roughly 25 percent
from a year earlier - eased from the previous two months but was
still "far off from our more normalised and targeted sales
pace," said the Toyota executive who declined to be named
because the information had not yet been made public.
Toyota's numbers indicate that sales in China by other
Japanese carmakers are also likely to be down. For most of those
firms, sales are still falling at double-digit rates from 2011
levels, though the pace of decline has slackened recently.
Toyota is expected to announce its China sales data for
November on Monday, according to a Beijing-based company
spokesman. He did not respond to calls seeking comment on
November sales.
"It probably won't be until March or April when we see sales
return to a pre-September pace," the senior executive said,
echoing a consensus expressed by officials from other Japanese
brands.
Demand for leading Japanese car brands in China virtually
halved in September and October. That reduced the Japanese
firms' collective market share in China's passenger car market,
which excludes trucks and buses, to about 17 percent from 19
percent at the end of August, according to the China Association
of Automotive Manufacturers.
Toyota's sales fall in November followed a decline of 44
percent in October, and almost 50 percent in September.
Violent protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products
broke out across China in mid-September after Japan nationalised
two East China Sea islands, known as the Diaoyu in Chinese and
Senkaku in Japanese, by buying them from their private owners.
Some Chinese consumers have since avoided Japanese-brand
cars. In a widely reported incident during the height of
anti-Japanese sentiment, a Chinese man was attacked by angry
protesters for driving a Toyota Corolla. The driver was so
severely beaten that he was partially paralysed.
At the start of the year, Toyota said it aimed to sell 1
million cars annually in China. This target is unlikely to be
met until 2013 at the earliest.