By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT, April 4
DETROIT, April 4 Toyota Motor Corp is
expanding a five-year-old partnership with Microsoft Corp
to develop new internet-connected vehicle services for
owners and dealers, Toyota said on Monday.
The automaker has established Toyota Connected at its U.S.
headquarters in Plano, Texas, to consolidate its existing
connectivity services and serve as the company's "data science"
hub. Microsoft has a 5 percent stake in the venture.
The new organization "will make lives easier," said Zack
Hicks, Toyota Motor North America's chief information officer
who will serve as Toyota Connected's chief executive.
Among the services to be developed or expanded under Toyota
Connected are insurance coverage and rates based on owners'
actual driving patterns; connected vehicle networks that can
share information on traffic and weather conditions, such as icy
roads; and information services tailored to a driver's habits
and preferences, including monitoring heart rate, glucose level
and other personal health data.
The new wireless services will use Microsoft's cloud-based
Azure platform. Toyota launched its initial partnership with
Microsoft in 2011. Ford announced a similar program with
Microsoft a year ago.
Toyota Connected will use Microsoft's cloud technology to
develop "predictive, contextual and intuitive services" to
"humanize the driving experience while pushing the technology
into the background," Toyota said.
Toyota Connected also will consolidate the automaker's
current initiatives in data analytics, data management and data
services for dealers and fleet customers.
In addition, the new organization will provide support for
Toyota's ongoing research in robotics and artificial
intelligence, as well as development of self-driving cars.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)