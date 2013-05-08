* Operating profit for FY 2012/13 hits 1.32 tln yen
* Toyota met mid-term profit and margin goal in FY 2012/13
* Toyota not building new plants for three years
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, May 8 Toyota Motor Corp refuses
to be tempted away from its low-risk growth strategy, even as
the world's bestselling carmaker met its mid-term profit goals
in the year ended March, and foresees even higher earnings this
fiscal year.
The company has exceeded the target President Akio Toyoda
set two years ago: to make 1 trillion yen in annual operating
profit, and do so with a 5 percent margin. Its manufacturing arm
in Japan also made a profit for the first time in five years, a
symbolic triumph for a titan of Japanese industry.
This year, the company will concentrate on sharpening
productivity in order to become more competitive, Toyoda said.
Mindful of lessons learned from huge losses run up in 2008
after a period of boom and rapid expansion, it sees high profits
as no reason to launch into a building programme - even as some
rivals do exactly that.
"The wind that was blowing against us is calming down, and
we can hear some saying that it is the time for us to take the
offensive. But I think we are just standing at the startline of
sustainable growth", the 57-year-old grandson of the founder of
Toyota's automotive business told reporters on Wednesday.
Toyota expects to make operating profit of 1.8 trillion yen
($18.17 billion) in the fiscal year that ends March 2014, which
would be below its peak of 2.3 trillion yen in the year ended
March 2008
Powering that will be another year of record group sales in
calendar year 2013, the company believes, reaching 9.91 million
vehicles. It could become the first carmaker in history to sell
more than 10 million vehicles in a year.
Since Toyoda took helm in 2009, when profit margins were
thin, the automaker has focused on cutting costs and improving
profitability.
Evidence of Toyoda's caution is his fresh policy to build no
new factories for the next three years, a sharp contrast with
Honda Motor Co which is rapidly adding to its
production power around the world.
"Expansion of volume does not equate to growth. The driving
force of sustainable growth comes down to making ever better
cars," Toyoda said.
PILLAR OF JAPANESE INDUSTRY
Toyota posted on Wednesday an annual operating profit of
1.32 trillion yen with an operating margin of around 6 percent,
beating a market that had expected 1.26 trillion yen profit,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates.
SmartEstimates place emphasis on timely forecasts by top-rated
analysts.
It said it expects to sell 2.2 million vehicles in the
United States in 2013, up from about 2.1 million in 2012. The
company is expected to release the Corolla compact car in the
United States this year.
"While the fierce competitive landscape (in the U.S.) will
likely mean that Toyota may see growth taper off in the short
term, new product launches later this year should help to give
sales a boost," said Alec Gutierrez, senior analyst at Kelley
Blue Book.
In Japan, where automotive-related jobs account for 8.7
percent of the workforce, according to the Japan Automobile
Manufacturers Association, it is becoming more profitable to
make and export goods as a result of a yen that has
weakened by around 15 percent against the dollar since January.
Toyoda repeated his vow to continue making 3 million
vehicles a year in Japan. The company exports 60 percent of its
Japan-made vehicles.
Despite building no new plants Toyota, which currently has
an annual production capacity of around 9 million vehicles, will
still be able to make more cars.
It will stick with pre-existing plans to build new factories
such as in Thailand and Indonesia and will also add capacity at
plants already running, for example at its Kentucky plant in the
United States.
After recovering from a damaging safety recall in 2010 and a
huge earthquake in 2011 in Japan that disrupted supply chains,
Toyota booked record group-wide sales of 9.7 million vehicles in
2012, beating General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG
.
Shares in Toyota have risen 37 percent since the beginning
of 2013, outperforming the Nikkei index that has rose about 34
percent in the same period.
Toyota released its results after the close of trade on
Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, which
makes Subaru cars, booked record annual operating profit of 120
billion yen for the year ended in March, more than double last
year's figure. The company also announced a plan to spend $400
million on expanding capacity in the United States, its biggest
market.