BRIEF-New York says Con Ed reaches $153.3 mln settlement over fatal Harlem blast
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem
* ARRIS International plc says it has renewed its multi-year sponsorship agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing
* Signed share purchase agreement with financial institution in context of its share buyback program