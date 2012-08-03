* Toyota posts largest quarterly operating profit in 4
years, beats estimates
* Raises 2012 global sales target on strong demand
* Toyota says careful to avoid same mistakes from boom years
before 2008
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Aug 3 Toyota Motor Corp on
Friday posted its largest quarterly operating profit in four
years and raised its 2012 global sales target on the strength of
demand for cars like the Camry and Prius in key markets such as
the United States and Japan.
The world's top automaker reported an operating profit of
353 billion yen ($4.51 billion), from a loss a year ago, a
better-than-expected result that underscored its rebound from
the natural disasters that blighted 2011.
Toyota, which regained its crown as the world's best-selling
automaker in the first half of 2012, said it now expects to sell
9.76 million cars and light trucks globally in 2012, including
the Daihatsu and Hino brands. That was up almost 2 percent from
its previous forecast.
The stronger-than-expected performance by Toyota contrasted
with its closest Japanese rivals Honda and Nissan
.
"This was a good result with a boost from good demand in
Japan and a lift from recovery in the U.S. market," said Koji
Endo, managing director of Advanced Research Japan. "In addition
to the raising their sales forecast, they saw a contribution
from their cost-streamlining efforts."
Toyota's profit for the quarter ending in June was higher
than the average estimate of 314.1 billion yen based on eight
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toyota raised its 2012 output target for Toyota and Lexus to
8.87 million vehicles, an upward revision of 2.5 percent that
shows the strength of its core brands.
But it retained its operating profit forecast for this
financial year at 1 trillion yen, citing economic risks from the
European debt crisis.
The results mark the strongest showing for Toyota yet under
Akio Toyoda, the grandson of the company's founder, who took
over as president in 2009 just as the company was sliding into
crisis.
Toyoda, a driving enthusiast, is credited with having
rallied morale among dealers, suppliers and employees after
damaging and costly recall campaigns for 19 million vehicles and
the lost production that followed a massive earthquake in Japan
and flooding in Thailand in 2011.
STRONG YEN
But analysts and investors have questioned the cost of
Toyota's commitment to keep making 3 million vehicles per year
in Japan because the strong yen saps the profitability of
exporting those cars, including the Prius.
Even after raising its global output target, Toyota still
manufactures nearly 40 percent of its vehicles in Japan,
compared with about 25 percent for Nissan and Honda.
"I want to see the company managed in a way that reduces its
dependence on exports," BNP Paribas senior analyst Koichi
Sugimoto said.
"It has been more insistent about maintaining a certain
level of production within Japan and as a result, it is
handcuffing itself on decisions such as developing
next-generation vehicles or making new investments."
In its single biggest and most profitable market, the United
States, Toyota sales have snapped higher by 28 percent through
July, the biggest gain for any major automaker.
The U.S. sales gains have been combined with higher
transaction prices, reflecting strong demand for the Prius and
the Camry sedan, the top-selling car in the United States.
Toyota said it now expects to sell 2.38 million vehicles in
North America in the financial year, an upward revision of just
over 1 percent to its earlier forecast.
Despite its rebound, Toyota executives said the company was
determined to manage its growth more carefully under Toyoda than
it had in the boom years before 2008. Executives have said
Toyota lost its focus on quality and came to underestimate the
company's reliance on a weak yen in pursuing growth.
"Unless we operate based on a solid recognition that growing
our business means new risks, we are at risk of going down the
same path as before," Toyota senior managing officer Takahiko
Ijichi told reporters.
Both Nissan and Honda, which released their quarterly
earnings in late July, underperformed analyst expectations,
citing the drag from the strong yen and costly sales incentives
as they tried to shift older models before putting revamped
models on sale.
Shares in Toyota have fallen nearly 15 percent in the
financial year that began in April. On Friday, they ended at
3,065 yen, up less than 1 percent but outperforming the wider
market, which fell more than 1 percent.
($1 = 78.2150 Japanese yen)
(Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Alex Richardson)