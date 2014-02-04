TOKYO Feb 4 The U.S. auto market will continue to mildly recover, likely totalling 16 million vehicles this year, a Toyota Motor Corp executive said on Tuesday.

"In the United States, we basically think the market will continue on a recovery track," Managing Officer Takuo Sasaki told a news conference to brief on Toyota's third-quarter earnings.

Sales of new light vehicles in the world's biggest market totalled 15.58 million in 2013.