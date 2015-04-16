By Chang-Ran Kim
YOKOHAMA, Japan, April 16 Battery-powered
electric vehicles don't have a practical future as a long-range
alternative to conventional cars even if technological
breakthroughs allow them to be charged quickly, a top engineer
at Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday.
Electric vehicle (EV) supporters have touted developing
high-speed charging technology as the way forward for cars like
Nissan Motor Co's Leaf. But Yoshikazu Tanaka, chief
engineer of Toyota's hydrogen fuel-cell car Mirai, said that
would guzzle so much energy at once as to defeat the purpose of
the EV as an ecologically sound form of transportation.
"If you were to charge a car in 12 minutes for a range of
500 km (310 miles), for example, you're probably using up
electricity required to power 1,000 houses," Tanaka told a small
group of reporters at the first test-drive event for the
production version of the Mirai, the world's only mass-market
fuel-cell car.
"That totally goes against the need to stabilise electricity
use on the grid."
Even as rivals such as Nissan and Volkswagen AG
promote battery EVs, cars like the Leaf require lengthy
charging, reducing their attractiveness for customers planning
to drive longer distances frequently. The Leaf requires about
eight hours for a full charge using a 200-volt outlet, giving a
listed driving range of around 84 miles in the United States.
"Toyota isn't denying the benefits of EVs," Tanaka said.
"But we think the best way to use them is to charge them at
night (to avoid peak power consumption hours), and use them for
short distances during the day."
Instead, Toyota says hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCVs)
offer the most promising zero-emission alternative to
conventional cars since they have a similar driving range and
refuelling time.
While FCVs require massive investment and government
subsidies for fuelling stations, Tanaka noted that hydrogen -
the most abundant element in the universe - could be extracted
from many different sources and had the advantage of being
portable and more easily stored than electricity.
He noted that the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka last
month completed a fuelling station that uses hydrogen made from
sewage and that could power about 70 Mirai FCVs a day.
"Of course, there are technological hurdles that need to be
cleared to make this commercially viable," he said.
"But remember 'Back to the Future'? In that movie, a car
from 30 years in the future comes back to the present - the year
1985," he said, referring to the flying Hollywood time machine
that was powered by garbage.
"The Mirai doesn't fly, but this year, 2015, is that
future."
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)