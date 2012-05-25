BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
* Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
TOKYO May 25 Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it plans to roll out eight models of compact cars for emerging markets, starting with the Etios that was launched in India in December 2010.
It said it targets annual sales of over one million vehicles of the new compact lineup by 2015. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The trial of two men was delayed on Monday in a case stemming from an investigation into a bitcoin exchange and a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co after prosecutors revealed that a new witness had come forward.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC said on Monday it was "pausing" the launch of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug after U.S. lawmakers questioned why the company priced it at $89,000 a year when patients had been able to import it for as little as $1,000.