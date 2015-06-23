(Recasts with source confirms arrest)

By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Minami Funakoshi

TOKYO, June 23 Toyota Motor Corp's Tokyo offices were raided by police over the arrest of a manager for alleged drug offences last week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

A Toyota spokesman declined to comment, saying only that the company was cooperating with police.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda apologised on Friday after its new communications chief Julie Hamp, an American and its first senior female executive, was arrested on suspicion of illegally bringing pain killers into Japan just two months after her appointment.

Toyoda also expressed support for Hamp, saying the company was confident the investigation would show she had not intended to break any laws.

Hamp told police she brought the drugs into Japan to treat pain in her knees, Kyodo News reported earlier on Tuesday. (Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Alison Williams and Greg Mahlich)