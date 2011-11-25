Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TOKYO Nov 25 Toyota Motor Corp said it would keep production reduced at its factories in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Africa next week due to a shortage of parts from suppliers in flood-hit Thailand.
Japan's top automaker said lost output from the Thai floods between Oct. 10 and Nov. 19 totalled 190,000 vehicles globally. Output will remain at normal levels in Japan and North America at least through the week of Dec. 5, it said in a statement.
Toyota also said it was still having difficulty procuring 30 electronic components, down from 100 parts previously. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.