TOKYO Nov 25 Toyota Motor Corp said it would keep production reduced at its factories in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Africa next week due to a shortage of parts from suppliers in flood-hit Thailand.

Japan's top automaker said lost output from the Thai floods between Oct. 10 and Nov. 19 totalled 190,000 vehicles globally. Output will remain at normal levels in Japan and North America at least through the week of Dec. 5, it said in a statement.

Toyota also said it was still having difficulty procuring 30 electronic components, down from 100 parts previously. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)