BANGALORE/TOKYO, April 10 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday its Corolla was the world's top selling car of 2012, contradicting rival Ford which claimed top spot for its Focus model.
Ford said on Tuesday it sold 1.02 million Focus compact cars last year, citing data from automotive consulting firm Polk.
It did not detail Corolla sales in a press release on its website, but various media reports have cited the U.S. carmaker as saying Toyota sold 872,774 Corollas last year.
Toyota's Tokyo-based spokesman Ryo Sakai said the Japanese carmaker sold 1.16 million Corollas in 2012 and that "Toyota still sees the Corolla as the world's most popular car".
"The sales figure includes Corolla Sedan, which is over 90 percent of the total volume, and the Corolla Altis, Corolla Axio, Corolla Wagon, Corolla Fielder and Corolla Rumion," he said.
It does not include Corolla derivatives like the Auris, Auris Hybrid, Verso, E'z, Matrix, Scion xB and Rukus, which do not share the 'Corolla' name.
Polk could not immediately be reached for comment.
