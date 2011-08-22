* Companies do not plan to co-produce models
* Fuller, final collaborative agreement to come in 2012
* Gasoline-electric hybrids for rear-wheel drive vehicles
* Two companies to work to develop vehicle phone systems
DETROIT, Aug 22 Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and
Ford Motor Co (F.N) will work together to develop
gasoline-electric trucks and SUVs that will be ready for market
by the end of the decade, the two companies said on Monday.
Ford and Toyota plan to collaborate on product development
for the future rear-wheel drive hybrid vehicles as well as for
telephone, Internet and entertainment systems.
Working as equal partners to develop hybrid SUVs and trucks
will help each meet stringent U.S. federal fuel economy
regulations, said Derrick Kuzak, Ford's product development
chief.
There are no plans for collaboration beyond rear-wheel
drive hybrids and on-board phone, navigation and entertainment
systems, Kuzak said.
Toyota has been the world leader in hybrids since it
introduced the Prius sedan in 1997. It has since sold 3.3
million hybrid vehicles. led by the Prius.
Ford has been a leader in pickup trucks, which are
predominately sold in the United States and Canada. Its
F-series pickup trucks have been the best-selling vehicle in
the U.S. market since the 1970s.
The two companies will work on the details of a fuller
agreement expected "sometime in 2012" that will lay out more
specifically how they will collaborate, said Kuzak.
"We have a lot of details to work out with Ford before we
can talk about our cooperation with Ford" more fully, said
Takeshi Uchiyamada, Toyota's vice president for research and
development.
Costs and scope of the collaboration have not yet been
worked out, Uchiyamada said, and he said it was too early to
tell if one company may bear more of the costs.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Derek Caney)