TOKYO Dec 22 Toyota Motor Corp forecast on Thursday a 20 percent jump in parent-only global sales to a record 8.48 million vehicles in 2012 as it claws back from this year's output losses caused by natural disasters in Japan and Thailand.

That would exceed a peak of 8.43 million marked in 2007, excluding units Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd .

Toyota also announced plans to sell 8.95 million Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles worldwide in 2013, and build 8.98 million vehicles. It gave no forecasts for the group or by region outside Japan.