TOKYO Nov 6 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it now expects the dollar at 97 yen for the year ending March 2014, compared with an earlier forecast of 92 yen, and the euro at 130 yen from 122 yen.

The yen has fallen against other currencies in wake of economic policies dubbed "Abenomics" introduced by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)