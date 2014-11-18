By Nichola Groom
| NEWPORT BEACH, California
NEWPORT BEACH, California Nov 17 Toyota Motor
Corp on Monday said it will introduce its first
mass-market fuel cell car in the United States next year, hoping
to replicate the success of its Prius hybrid with a vehicle that
runs on hydrogen instead of gasoline.
The four-person sedan named Mirai, the Japanese word for
"future", will be at California dealerships in the fourth
quarter of 2015. Only 200 will be available in the United States
next year, with volumes increasing to 3,000 by 2017, executives
said at a press conference in Newport Beach, California.
The Mirai will cost $57,500, which could drop to $45,000
after federal and state incentives. Toyota expects most
customers will choose a three-year lease for $499 a month.
Fuel cell vehicles run on electricity from cells that
combine hydrogen with oxygen and emit only water vapor. But
there are few hydrogen fuel stations in the world, and that lack
of infrastructure is a major challenge for carmakers.
Toyota is investing in fuel stations in both California and
the Northeastern United States. California has pledged up to
$200 million over the next 10 years to build 100 stations.
Governments and consumers, concerned about high oil prices
and climate-warming tailpipe emissions, have been pushing
automakers to develop vehicles that use little or no gasoline.
Toyota has benefited from that trend with its Prius hybrid.
But rather than banking on mass adoption of battery electric
vehicles, as rivals including Nissan Motor Co Ltd and
Tesla Motors Inc have done, Toyota thinks fuel cells
are the future because they can deliver a longer driving range.
The company will put 700 Mirai cars in the market globally
next year, rising to the "tens of thousands" in the 2020s,
Toyota Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada said.
The Mirai can go 300 miles before refueling, according to
executives.
"This technology is going to change our world," Toyota
Managing Officer Satoshi Ogiso said at the event.
Toyota expects the Mirai's trajectory will be similar to
that of the Prius. It took a decade for Prius sales to reach 1
million units.
There are currently only three fuel cell vehicles in the
United States: the Honda FCX Clarity, Mercedes-Benz F-Cell and
the Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell.
(Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by Bernard Orr)