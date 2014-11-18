* Mirai to go on sale in Japan first on Dec. 15
* Expects to sell 700 globally next year
* Honda delays sales start of its fuel cell car
By Nichola Groom and Chang-Ran Kim
NEWPORT BEACH, California/TOKYO, Nov 17 Toyota
Motor Corp will introduce its first mass-market fuel
cell car next month, hoping to replicate the success of its
Prius hybrid with a vehicle that runs on hydrogen instead of
gasoline.
The four-seater sedan, named Mirai, the Japanese word for
"future", will first go on sale in four cities in Japan on Dec.
15. Sales in the United States and Europe will follow in the
fourth quarter of 2015, the world's biggest automaker said,
unveiling the car simultaneously in California and Tokyo.
The ultimate "green car", fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) run on
electricity made by mixing hydrogen fuel and oxygen in the air -
a technology first used in the Apollo moon project in the 1960s.
Its only by-product is heat and water - water so pure the Apollo
astronauts drank it.
"This technology is going to change our world," Toyota
Managing Officer Satoshi Ogiso said at the launch in Newport
Beach.
Mirai will cost 6.7 million yen ($57,460) before taxes in
Japan, which on Tuesday announced a subsidy of 2.02 million yen
on FCV purchases.
In the United States, it will cost $57,500, which could drop
to $45,000 after federal and state incentives.
Toyota aims to sell just 700 globally next year, mainly due
to a dearth of hydrogen fuel stations, executives said. It
expects cumulative U.S. sales to reach 3,000 by the end of 2017.
Toyota Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada, who led development of
the first-generation Prius, said he expected global sales to
rise to "tens of thousands" in the 2020s.
A day earlier, Honda Motor Co unveiled a
pre-production version of its first mass-market FCV in Tokyo but
stopped short of giving a price or sales target.
Honda, which with Toyota launched the world's first
road-ready FCVs in December 2002, pushed back its estimated
sales start in Japan to the year ending in March 2016 from the
original 2015, citing overall delays in vehicle development due
to quality problems. It now expects U.S. sales to start no
earlier than March 2016.
Honda's yet-to-be named fuel-cell sedan seats five and has a
range of over 700 km (435 miles), while Mirai can go 650 km on a
full tank under Japanese standards.
(1 US dollar = 116.6000 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Bernard Orr)