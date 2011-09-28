TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp plans
to launch a compact hybrid auto in January that will travel up
to 40 km on a litre of gasoline (94 miles per U.S. gallon),
giving it the best fuel economy among eco-friendly cars, the
Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.
The vehicle, called the Aqua, will use the same powertrain
as Toyota's Prius but will reflect actual driving patterns more
closely than the Prius, which achieves a fuel economy of 32 km
per litre (76 miles per gallon), the paper reported.
The car is likely to sell for around 1.7 million
yen($22,000) in Japan, about 300,000 yen less than the Prius,
and will be targeted at younger drivers and women, the daily
added.
Toyota representatives were not immediately available to
comment on the report.
($1 = 76.655 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)