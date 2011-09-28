* New Aqua model to get just under 40 km/l in Japan
* To cost about 300,000 yen less than Prius
* Toyota says cannot comment on product plans
(Adds company comment)
TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp plans
to launch a compact hybrid car in January with listed mileage of
just under 40 km/litre (94 mpg), giving it the best fuel economy
among gasoline-electric cars, the Nikkei business daily reported
on Wednesday.
The vehicle, called the Aqua, will use the same powertrain
as Toyota's Prius, the paper said without saying where it got
the information. The Prius gets 32 km/litre in Japan.
Toyota said it could not comment on product plans.
The car is likely to sell for around 1.7 million
yen($22,000) in Japan, about 300,000 yen less than the Prius,
and will target younger drivers and women, the daily added.
The world's biggest automaker, which dominates the hybrid
field, has said it would launch about 10 more gasoline-electric
models by 2015 and offer a fuel-sipping option across its entire
line-up by around 2020.
($1 = 76.655 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by James Topham and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph
Radford)