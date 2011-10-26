Oct 27 Toyota Motor Corp may run out of
key Thailand-made components this month, raising the specter of
a long-term production cut in Japan, the Nikkei business daily
said.
The floods in Thailand have disrupted the supply of about
100 autoparts, including more than 50 that are being exported to
Japan, the Nikkei said.
The automaker plans to review its production plans for each
model by the end of this week, the Nikkei said.
Inventories of chips for meters and electronic parts for car
navigation and audio systems have been running low, and many are
difficult to procure in Japan, the newspaper said.
Some parts suppliers are considering producing the parts
outside of Thailand, but Toyota has maintained light inventories
in line with its just-in-time production method, the Nikkei
reported.
Japanese production of minivans and commercial vehicles will
likely be affected, the Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)