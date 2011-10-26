Oct 27 Toyota Motor Corp may run out of key Thailand-made components this month, raising the specter of a long-term production cut in Japan, the Nikkei business daily said.

The floods in Thailand have disrupted the supply of about 100 autoparts, including more than 50 that are being exported to Japan, the Nikkei said.

The automaker plans to review its production plans for each model by the end of this week, the Nikkei said.

Inventories of chips for meters and electronic parts for car navigation and audio systems have been running low, and many are difficult to procure in Japan, the newspaper said.

Some parts suppliers are considering producing the parts outside of Thailand, but Toyota has maintained light inventories in line with its just-in-time production method, the Nikkei reported.

Japanese production of minivans and commercial vehicles will likely be affected, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)