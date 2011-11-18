BRIEF-Chairman of Owens & Minor board of directors Craig Smith announces retirement
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement
TOKYO Nov 18 Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday that its production in Japan would return to levels near normal in the weeks of Nov.21 and Nov. 28, after Thai floods disrupted parts supplies.
It also said that it will keep its production in North America at normal levels in the week of Nov. 21 and Nov. 28, while output reductions will continue next week at factories in South Africa and Asia, excluding Thailand.
Production will resume in Thailand from Monday, the firm said. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)
DOHA/PARIS, Feb 10 Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
ZURICH, Feb 10 A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion's Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)