TOKYO Nov 18 Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday that its production in Japan would return to levels near normal in the weeks of Nov.21 and Nov. 28, after Thai floods disrupted parts supplies.

It also said that it will keep its production in North America at normal levels in the week of Nov. 21 and Nov. 28, while output reductions will continue next week at factories in South Africa and Asia, excluding Thailand.

Production will resume in Thailand from Monday, the firm said. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)