TOKYO, Nov 18 Toyota Motor Corp
confirmed plans on Friday to restore production to near normal
levels in Japan next week and said it would continue at those
levels the following week as it recovers from Thai flooding that
disrupted parts supplies.
The company also reiterated that it would keep North
American production at normal levels in the week of Nov. 21 and
extended that outlook to the week of Nov. 28, although output
reductions will continue next week at factories in South Africa
and Asia, excluding Thailand.
Partial production will resume in Thailand from next Monday
as planned, the firm said.
Cleanup work has begun this week at industrial plants in
central Thailand after devastating floods last month that
inundated hundreds of parts suppliers and forced many automakers
to halt or reduce output in Thailand and across their global
manufacturing networks.
The disruptions, which have hit Honda Motor
particularly hard, came as Japan's automakers were beginning to
work extra hours and days to make up for production losses that
followed the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in northeast Japan.
Thailand's worst floods in half a century left Honda's
240,000 cars-per-year Thai plant and about 35 of its tier-one
suppliers under water.
(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and Yoko Kubota; Writing by Edmund
Klamann; Editing by Michael Watson)